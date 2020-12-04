Join Grammy Award-winning artist Joe Posada for first-ever Couch Potato Ball

Breaking News
Event sponsored by The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation to benefit COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three-time Grammy Award-winner musician Joe Posada, a COVID-19 survivor and convalescent plasma donor, will be the headliner at the first-ever Couch Potato Ball on Friday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The stay-at-home virtual gala is sponsored by The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The Foundation raises funds and awareness for the San Antonio-based BioBridge Global family of nonprofits, which includes the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories and GenCure.

Your donations will assist with the extra costs associated with the promotion and the operational expenses including supplies needed to host blood drives at large-scale venues allowing for proper social distancing. Donations also assist with efforts to create, recruit donors for and expand the convalescent plasma program. Convalescent plasma has been collected by the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center since the spring of 2020, for transfusion to those fighting severe cases of COVID-19.

Tickets for the virtual event and prize drawings are available at BloodnTissueFoundation.org/ball.

Each event ticket includes:

  • A $20 gift card from Pizza Hut
  • A specially designed Couch Potato Ball T-shirt
  • A holiday jazz concert by Joe Posada

Tickets for three prize packages, each valued at more than $1,500, are available on the website as well. All ticket sales end Tuesday, December 7th at 11:30 p.m.

The concert is sponsored by the City of San Antonio Aviation Department as part of its SAT Live Performing Arts program, which in recent months has helped area nonprofits spread awareness and connect potential donors to their mission.

Posada will include some of his own story, since he and his wife both contracted COVID-19 and she was given a convalescent plasma transfusion during her hospitalization. Both have recovered and have gone on to donate convalescent plasma.

A native of San Antonio, Posada is known for his fusion of jazz and Tejano music. He is the founder and CEO of his own record label, Baby Dude Records, has produced multiple albums every year since its inception in 2004, as well as earning nine consecutive Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations.

His first Latin Grammy came in 2012 for “Algo esta Pasando.” Other honors include 2005 Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame inductee, seven Tejano Music Awards, eight Academy of Tejano Artists & Musicians Awards, 2008 Premios a la Música Latina “Best Latin Jazz Trio,” 2013 Latin Grammy with David Lee Garza’s “Just Friends,” and 2014 Latin Grammy with Jimmy Gonzalez’s “Forever Mazz.”

# # #

About The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation: The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation supports the lifesaving work of San Antonio-based nonprofit biomedical organization BioBridge Global and its subsidiaries: the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories and GenCure. The Foundation seeks to raise community awareness and develop financial and other resources that support BBG’s mission to save and enhance lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. Learn more at BloodNTissueFoundation.org.

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global is a San Antonio, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

 

