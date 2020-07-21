Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Join IntelliChief, an Oracle Gold Partner, on July 28 for “Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)”

Join IntelliChief, an Oracle Gold Partner, on July 28 for “Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Oracle EBS is at the core of your company’s most crucial business processes. Learn how to increase productivity, eliminate costly errors, and free up employee and financial capital with IntelliChief, the emerging leader in ECM and Automation for Oracle.

Tampa, FL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Oracle, “By carefully planning your implementation, you can save valuable time and prevent errors.”

By doing so, you can ensure that you don’t find yourself with a “solution” that really just creates more problems. IntelliChief has helped hundreds of businesses boost productivity and cut costs by offering seamless integrations with Oracle EBS and other ERP systems, allowing them to take advantage of a wide range of additional features, such as unit of measure normalization, duplicate payment protection, audit control, and business process automation.

Frankly, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about implementing an Enterprise Content Management solution into an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) environment. The process does not have to be mysterious or include constant business interruptions across multiple departments.

Join us for our webinar, Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 12PM EST. You will walk away with an understanding of the overall implementation process for IntelliChief’s ECM and automation solutions. You will discover:

  • The implementation methodology that goes into a seamless EBS integration
  • The details included in a sample statement of work
  • Project readiness including key subject matter experts and resources assigned
  • The intricacies of the integration process, base packages and supports, testing review, and project timelines

The implementation process should be one of the most important considerations when selecting an enterprise solution. Join us for Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS and you will have peace of mind knowing you can plan for a successful implementation and partnership.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/EBS0720

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachment

  • Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS 
CONTACT: Zachary Leete
IntelliChief
2394049545
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.