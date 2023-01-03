FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (Enovix) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will host a special presentation by Enovix Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers, which will be livestreamed from the Enovix factory, followed by a Q&A session.
What: Enovix Executive Chairman will provide an update on production, commercialization, and recent management additions.
When: January 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST
Where: Register to join the video livestream here: https://enovix-special-presentation-2023.open-exchange.net/registration
Additionally, a listen-only option is available by dialing:
Domestic: 1-833-548-0276
International: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 974 4962 2313
Passcode: 916572
About Enovix
Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company’s proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com
Or
The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com
