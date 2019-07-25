Join Match-Trade Partnership Program and become a member of the global sales network

.

Irvine, California, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to the increasing number of cooperation requests from industry professionals, Match-Trade has launched a Partnership Program to expand, its global network of sales representatives. The company wants to attract business specialists and independent consultants from FX and Crypto industry who will develop a sales network and offer Match-Trade’s solutions around the globe.

“We provide comprehensive solutions for FX and Crypto companies and most of our products are based on the in-house developed technology. We operate on the advanced technology market for many years and our clients value the high quality of service and reliability we ensure. We already have our representatives in all regions of the world, but we want to go a step further. We want to give our clients the opportunity to directly contact our colleagues and be able to discuss in their local language. That is why we have prepared a special Partnership Program that provides very attractive and flexible cooperation principles” – says Michael Karczewski, COO at Match-Trade Technologies.

Match-Trade offers two models of cooperation: becoming a Reseller of MT’s products or becoming the company’s Official Representative. The program is dedicated to specialists from around the world. Each Partner, regardless of the chosen cooperation model, can count on the full support of Match-Trade experts as well as wide access to all marketing materials.

The Reseller program is mainly directed to agents, entrepreneurs or business consultants who want to receive remuneration for selling Match-Trade’s products and services to their clients while operating under own brand. Likewise, small technology providers can sell Match-Trade’s products as a complement to their own offer. The company provides all the products at a discounted price and very fast client onboarding. Anyone who is proactive, has good business contacts and reputation can become a Reseller.

“For me, the most important thing in business, are relationships based on trust. My clients believe that I will provide them with the highest quality solutions. That’s why I was looking for a reliable technology provider I can also trust. I have been selling Match-Trade products in the Korean market for over a year. I am very pleased with this collaboration. Onboarding of clients runs very smoothly and I can always count on the support of the M-T team. Thanks to the collaboration with MT, I can guarantee my clients the highest quality solutions tailored to their needs at a reasonable price, and additionally, I receive an attractive remuneration myself” – Steve Kwon, FX independent consultant, Match-Trade’s partner.

Each Official Representative will run a local office under Match-Trade brand in a given region, all of his contact details will be placed on MT’s website also, he will be receiving verified leads from a covered region. To become an Official Representative for a particular region or country it is required to have at least 3 years of business experience in FX or Crypto industry and a proven track record of customer acquisition.

“I represent Match-Trade on the Asian market, I have been involved with the company for several years but my experience in the FX and Crypto industry goes much further. Why did I decide to become the Official Representative? Because Match-Trade is a recognizable brand with an established position and a very good reputation, offering competitive technological solutions. Being a part of the company, it is much easier for me to make new business contacts. I receive verified sales leads for my region and I attend expo fairs. In addition, clients appreciate the fact that they can meet me, get to know the company and talk about business in their native language. Match-Trade is a global company that is constantly expanding its product offer, which is why it’s a good place to develop your career” – says Nizwan S. N. Halimi, Head of Asia Branch.

Match-Trade invites all consultants, salesmen and entrepreneurs who have experience in the FX and Crypto services industry and want to develop their careers alongside a renowned technology provider for brokers and institutional clients. For more detailed information visit: https://www.match-trade.com/partnership/

CONTACT: Match-Trade Technologies LLC Address: 123 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620, United States Phone: +1 949 407 7046 Email: [email protected] Skype: match-trade