Breaking News
Home / Top News / Join Match-Trade Partnership Program and become a member of the global sales network

Join Match-Trade Partnership Program and become a member of the global sales network

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

.

Irvine, California, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to the increasing number of cooperation requests from industry professionals, Match-Trade has launched a Partnership Program to expand, its global network of sales representatives. The company wants to attract business specialists and independent consultants from FX and Crypto industry who will develop a sales network and offer Match-Trade’s solutions around the globe.

“We provide comprehensive solutions for FX and Crypto companies and most of our products are based on the in-house developed technology. We operate on the advanced technology market for many years and our clients value the high quality of service and reliability we ensure. We already have our representatives in all regions of the world, but we want to go a step further. We want to give our clients the opportunity to directly contact our colleagues and be able to discuss in their local language. That is why we have prepared a special Partnership Program that provides very attractive and flexible cooperation principles” – says Michael Karczewski, COO at Match-Trade Technologies.

Match-Trade offers two models of cooperation: becoming a Reseller of MT’s products or becoming the company’s Official Representative. The program is dedicated to specialists from around the world. Each Partner, regardless of the chosen cooperation model, can count on the full support of Match-Trade experts as well as wide access to all marketing materials.

The Reseller program is mainly directed to agents, entrepreneurs or business consultants who want to receive remuneration for selling Match-Trade’s products and services to their clients while operating under own brand. Likewise, small technology providers can sell Match-Trade’s products as a complement to their own offer. The company provides all the products at a discounted price and very fast client onboarding. Anyone who is proactive, has good business contacts and reputation can become a Reseller. 

“For me, the most important thing in business, are relationships based on trust. My clients believe that I will provide them with the highest quality solutions. That’s why I was looking for a reliable technology provider I can also trust. I have been selling Match-Trade products in the Korean market for over a year. I am very pleased with this collaboration. Onboarding of clients runs very smoothly and I can always count on the support of the M-T team. Thanks to the collaboration with MT, I can guarantee my clients the highest quality solutions tailored to their needs at a reasonable price, and additionally, I receive an attractive remuneration myself” – Steve Kwon, FX independent consultant, Match-Trade’s partner.

Each Official Representative will run a local office under Match-Trade brand in a given region, all of his contact details will be placed on MT’s website also, he will be receiving verified leads from a covered region. To become an Official Representative for a particular region or country it is required to have at least 3 years of business experience in FX or Crypto industry and a proven track record of customer acquisition.

“I represent Match-Trade on the Asian market, I have been involved with the company for several years but my experience in the FX and Crypto industry goes much further. Why did I decide to become the Official Representative? Because Match-Trade is a recognizable brand with an established position and a very good reputation, offering competitive technological solutions. Being a part of the company, it is much easier for me to make new business contacts. I receive verified sales leads for my region and I attend expo fairs. In addition, clients appreciate the fact that they can meet me, get to know the company and talk about business in their native language. Match-Trade is a global company that is constantly expanding its product offer, which is why it’s a good place to develop your career” – says Nizwan S. N. Halimi, Head of Asia Branch.

Match-Trade invites all consultants, salesmen and entrepreneurs who have experience in the FX and Crypto services industry and want to develop their careers alongside a renowned technology provider for brokers and institutional clients. For more detailed information visit: https://www.match-trade.com/partnership/ 

CONTACT: Match-Trade Technologies LLC
Address: 123 Waterleaf, Irvine, 
CA 92620, United States
Phone: +1 949 407 7046
Email: [email protected]
Skype: match-trade
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.