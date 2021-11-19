Breaking News
Join Our Free Virtual Executive Roundtable as Agency Leaders Talk About 2022 Growth Opportunities on November 19th

CommPRO.biz & Pemberton present a Communications Week Event

New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Free Virtual Event

A Communications Week Event

Friday, November 19th, 12 PM ET

Revenue expansion, organic growth … We all say we achieve it to some level, but does your agency make it a priority? Have you ever calculated the Cost of Inaction and impact to your P&L?

CommPRO in partnership with Pemberton are bringing together agency leaders for a virtual discussion on the significance of organic growth and creating more personnel-assets than personnel-liabilities, significantly growing accounts, and your business.

Our special guest host is Bill Nielsen, Chairman of the Advisory Board at the Arthur W. Page Center for Integrity in Public Relations, and a true “PR Master,” as well as J. Mark Riggs, CEO & Founder, Pemberton, who will facilitate a conversation about the extraordinary opportunities for the business of the agency and the philosophies that have generated millions of dollars for agencies, worldwide. It’s time for the agency industry to realize its true value, mitigate attrition and empower staff to generate revenue from existing clients.  You’ll hear from industry leaders at Golin, Finn Partners, IPG DXTRA, RacePoint Global, rbb, Peppercomm, Evins| PR+, Lambert & Co., PRecise Communications, Mission + Cause, and others….

Please join us for a rich discussion long overdue..

Our executive roundtable guests:

  • Christine Barney, APR, CEO & Managing Partner, rbb Communications
  • Steve Cody, Founder/CEO, Peppercomm
  • Fred Cook, Chairman Emeritus of Golin and Director of the Annenberg Center for Public Relations at University of Southern California
  • Alexis Davis Smith, President and CEO, PRecise Communications, Co-Founder, The Change Agencies
  • Matthew Evins, Chairman & Co-Founder, Evins | PR+
  • Peter Finn, Founding Partner, Finn Partners
  • Brad MacAfee, Founder & CEO, Mission + Cause
  • Greg Mondshein, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, SourceCode Communications
  • Michelle Olson, APR, Managing Partner, Lambert & Co.
  • Andy Polansky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at IPG DXTRA
  • Larry Weber, Chairman & CEO, Racepoint Global

RESERVE YOUR FREE SPOT

CONTACT: Contact:
Fay Shapiro
212-779-0181
fays@commpro.biz

