Join Sino American Commerce Association With Global Hero Foundation at Gala Event on April 22, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sino American Commerce Association honors NBA Star, Congresswoman, Photographer & Media Icons at Sino American Commerce Association Gala on April 22, 2022.

SINO AMERICA has a new President, Gary Kong, who states, “I am proud to be the New President of SINO AMERICA and appreciate the support we have received.” This Gala event on 4/22/22 will be honoring basketball great, TAJ GIBSON of the NY Knicks, Congresswoman Grace Meng, and George Wayne author-writer.

Photographer Patrick McMullan, who has been capturing celebrities in the media via magazines and newspapers for 30+ years, will be in attendance of the event in VIP style and capturing key note speakers and fun performances through his lens.

More Information 
https://globalherofoundationusa.com/events/ 

Press Inquiries 
Carlie Shammah 
carlie@madisonavenueagency.com

Lauren Shawver 
lauren@madisonavenueagency.com

VIP Complementary Dinner 
info@madisonavenueagency.com

Attachment

  • Taj Gibson

