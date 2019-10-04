Spooky Science: The Great Haunt featuring the Monster Academy invites children on a museum-wide hunt to find the Cube’s resident monsters

JOIN THE SPOOKY SCIENCE MONSTER ACADEMY FOR HAUNTING FUN AT DISCOVERY CUBE LOS ANGELES AND ORANGE COUNTY Discovery Cube Los Angeles and Discovery Cube Orange County invites ghosts, ghouls and goblins to join Spooky Science: The Great Haunt featuring the Monster Academy and experience this not-so-frightful month of sensational spooks. The Halloween-themed exhibit will be open from Oct. 5 – Nov. 3.

All season long, the Cube’s friendly resident monsters will welcome guests to join The Great Haunt, a festive tour through the Cube’s exhibits. A Monster Academy map will guide guests through a set of riddles and clues. When the mystery is solved, guests will receive a special, spooky treat.

Other monstrous activities include the “Track the Treats Show” where guests will investigate and solve the case of the missing candy in the Planetary Research Station, tractor trail rides around the Cube, Moon Glow Discovery where guests will learn about how the moon glows, cephalopod dissections, and weekend costume parades. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes.

“Spooky Science: The Great Haunt featuring the Monster Academy celebrates Discovery Cube’s commitment to fun, interactive science education, paired with the festive fall season,” said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. “This exhibit, featured at both of our campuses, is our spookiest, most scientific, and exciting season at the Cube and encourages guests to show off their best costumes all month long.”

To join the frightening fun, purchase tickets for Discovery Cube Los Angeles here and Discovery Cube Orange County here or at the ticket booth. Access to Spooky Science: The Great Haunt featuring the Monster Academy is included in general admission.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, presented by Taco Bell, continues to inspire and educate millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 “Most Trusted Brands” in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House.

In November 2014, a second nonprofit Discovery Cube offering an exhibit and program mix unique to Los Angeles, opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley. Most recently, Discovery Cube’s Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean-science education and programs. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow the Los Angeles and Orange County campus on social platforms (@DiscoveryCubeLA, @DiscoveryCubeOC).

