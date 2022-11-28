Joint pain injections industry is anticipated to register 8.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The joint pain injections market value is set to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Continuous advancements in joint pain injection manufacturing technologies focused on improving the efficacy of joint pain treatment procedures will strengthen the industry outlook. Orthopedic disorders have become quite prevalent over the years owing to the expanding elderly populace and the surging incidences of joint injuries. Chronic orthopedic diseases, such as arthritis and bursitis, are progressive in nature and tend to get worse with time. Many patients suffering from these complications become unresponsive to traditional analgesics and pain relief therapies.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5403

Thus the demand for joint pain injections stands critical in managing and relieving joint pain to treat such conditions. In light of these concerns, leading industry players have been undertaking R&D initiatives to deliver optimal patient outcomes while minimizing complications associated with these injections. For instance, Zimmer Biomet introduced Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate, which has shown favorable outcomes in reducing osteoarthritis knee pain for up to 26 weeks. Moreover, the injection showed no increased risk of side effects in patients undergoing multiple treatment cycles.

Effective outcomes against severe joint pain to drive the adoption of corticosteroid injections

Joint pain injections market from corticosteroid injections segment is poised to depict more than 8.5% growth rate from 2023 to 2032. Corticosteroid injections are often administered to reduce pain and stiffness in patients with severe forms of inflammatory arthritis. These injections are also prescribed for extra pain relief against extreme joint pain, as they efficiently reduce redness and inflammation in joints and nearby areas. Additionally, the key market players undertaking R&D projects to ensure outcomes and minimize side effects associated with corticosteroid injections will augment segment share by 2032.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 179 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Joint Pain Injections Market Analysis By Injection (Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Corticosteroid Injections, Platelet Rich Plasma Injections), By Joint (Knee, Shoulder & Elbow, Ankle & Hip), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” ” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/joint-pain-injections-market

Surging incidences of accidental and traumatic injuries to boost the demand for shoulder & elbow joint pain injections

Joint pain injections market from shoulder & elbow segment is slated to amass over USD 1.6 billion by 2032. The segment growth can be credited to the increasing incidences of shoulder & elbow arthritis, rising disease awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies across several economies. Intra-articular injection, a powerful inflammatory, in combination with corticosteroid injection and analgesics, is used to treat a variety of shoulder conditions, including bursitis, tendinitis, rotator, and cuff impingement or tear, thus propelling their demand over the coming years.

Better patient outcomes to foster product demand in clinical settings

Joint pain injections market share from clinics segment is expected to garner more than USD 2.5 billion by 2032. Clinical settings offer high-quality treatment and services and the availability of advanced surgical tools and equipment. The accessibility to a comprehensive range of orthopedic procedures across these establishments, coupled with a rapidly expanding patient pool, will help the segment emerge as a major end-user by 2032.

Rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders to aid industry growth across the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific joint pain injections market was worth over USD 750 million in 2022. The regional industry is fueled by the increasing number of orthopedic injuries and traumatic events, resulting in a massive surge in joint pain treatment procedures. The expanding elderly patient pool and the increasing life expectancy will create remarkable growth prospects for the regional joint pain injections industry.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5403

New product launches to bolster the competitive landscape

Notable players in the joint pain injections indutry include Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Bioventus, Sanofi, and Pfizer. These companies have been making use of advanced technologies to develop breakthrough innovations and strengthen their footprint in the market.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/