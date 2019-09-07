‘Joker’ wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-up

The dark drama “Joker” about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski’s military drama about France’s notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize.
