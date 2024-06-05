Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s campaign ceded on Tuesday that it faces a significant challenge in trying to hold onto his Senate seat in the two-time, Trump-won state come November.

“As we enter the general election, it’s clear Montana’s U.S. Senate race will be the most competitive in the country in 2024,” wrote campaign manager Shelbi Dantic in a memo following the Montana Senate primaries.

Tester won the Democratic nod, while former Navy SEAL Tim She

[Read Full story at source]