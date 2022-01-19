Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jon Zucker Named President of CASPR Group

Jon Zucker Named President of CASPR Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Enterprising Executive Brings Intelligent Strategy, Growth Mentality to Expanding Health Tech Company

Jon Zucker

Jon Zucker

Jon Zucker

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental health technology company CASPR Group is pleased to announce Jon Zucker as its President. Zucker joined CASPR in late 2021. 

Zucker’s goal is to guide CASPR Group into a scalable, sustainable company as it manages increased demand for its proprietary Natural Catalytic Conversion (NCC™) technology. The company’s solutions provide healthier indoor air and surface environments across industries including healthcare, education, transportation, and commercial real estate.

“Throughout my time interacting with Jon through YPO, I’ve seen how his vision is always ahead of the curve and five steps beyond where the market is currently,” said CTO and CASPR inventor Dr. Christophe Suchy. “CASPR’s next stage of growth potential becomes exponential when we bring Jon’s experience to the company leadership team.”

Prior to joining CASPR, Zucker founded and ran the Dialectic Group, an independent, full-service digital agency, delivering market-leading, digital transformation for high-profile brands such as Caesars Corp., MGM and Lionsgate. Zucker has held roles in the motion picture and television industry, both as a producer and talent agent at companies including United Talent Agency and Moresco Productions (Crash, Million Dollar Baby). He also managed a private equity fund for independent films.

“In the current state of the pandemic, businesses have to go beyond simple episodic air purification to survive. CASPR’s technology is essentially preventive medicine focused on continuous wellness for indoor air and surfaces,” Zucker said. “I am excited to lead the company into the next phase of growth and continue the mission of providing clean air and surfaces to everyone, everywhere.” 

Zucker’s focus goes beyond business: He grew up with an immunocompromised father. “I’ve seen firsthand the deleterious effects of airborne pathogens and what they can do. For me, the CASPR mission is also a personal one,” Zucker added.

Zucker was a member of the Global One Chapter of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and served on the board of the Technology, Entrepreneurship and Innovation YPO Network. He is also a member of the advisory board for Two Bit Circus and is a graduate of George Washington University Law School.

About CASPR Group

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) Group is a health-tech company on a mission to make the world indoors a better place. As the leader in smart environmental indoor technology, our solutions work to ensure the air we breathe is the healthiest it can be, living out our well-being and enhancing our performance in the process. Our award-winning, patent-pending NCC™ technology proactively and continuously disinfects indoor air and surfaces at the molecular level. Our innovative and proprietary products are low-maintenance, completely automated, and do not depend on pathogens “cycling” through filters to be effective. With CASPR: live, breathe, and work with safer air and surfaces around the clock. To learn more, visit www.casprtech.com.

CONTACT:
Sara Burgos
sburgos@sunwestpr.com
469-221-1820 (o)
786-282-8549 (c)

Related Images

Image 1: Jon Zucker

Innovative leader Jon Zucker named president for CASPR Group.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Jon Zucker

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.