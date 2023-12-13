Jonathon Nevett and Karen Thiel join Prevent Cancer Foundation board of directors From L to R: Jonathon Nevett and Karen Thiel

Alexandria, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Prevent Cancer Foundation® announces the election of Jonathon Nevett and Karen Thiel to the Foundation’s board of directors. Their terms will begin on January 1, 2024. The Prevent Cancer Foundation is proud to welcome these accomplished individuals into their new roles.

Jonathon Nevett is the president and CEO of Public Interest Registry (PIR). A veteran of the domain name industry, Mr. Nevett co-founded Donuts Inc. in 2010 and has helped to raise in excess of $150 million to form a registry of over 240 internet domain extensions. Prior to this work, Mr. Nevett served as senior vice president at Network Solutions, where he was responsible for policy, government affairs, registry relations and the corporate ethics office.

Mr. Nevett is also the co-founder of the Domain Name Association, an industry trade association, and participated in various leadership roles at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). He has served on numerous boards, including as chair of the board of NameJet and Central Registry Solutions, two joint ventures in the domain name industry, and as vice chair of the board of the Green Acres School. During the Obama Administration, Mr. Nevett was appointed to the Online Safety and Technology Working Group to help protect children on the internet.

Mr. Nevett is a cancer survivor and shared what he learned about early detection in a recent blog post for PIR.

Karen Thiel previously served as senior counsel at the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, where she was responsible for providing legal advice to Kaiser’s senior leadership and Medicaid programs. While a partner in the Health Policy practice at Patton Boggs LLP and then as senior counsel in the Public Policy Department at Akin Gump, Ms. Thiel provided pro bono work for the Smashing Walnuts Foundation to secure multiple years of funding for the National Institutes of Health. Additionally, she provided support to the National Institutes of Health’s Biospecimen-Related Research Program on ethical, legal and policy practices for biospecimen-related research, presented at conferences—including the National Cancer Institute’s Biospecimen Best Practices Forum—and co-authored an article on these issues that was published in Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers & Prevention.

Ms. Thiel also worked in the California State Senate, where she worked with then-State Senator John Garamendi to secure funding for a Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program that supplied funding for important research in cancer prevention and detection by researchers in California’s public and private university system.

Ms. Thiel is a breast cancer survivor.

“We’re thrilled to have Jon and Karen’s expertise as they join our dynamic board and staff to help us achieve better outcomes for all,” said Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation. “In addition to their leadership qualifications from two diverse industries, their personal connections to our work enable them to bring a unique set of perspectives that will help us empower more people to stay ahead of cancer through prevention and early detection.”

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

