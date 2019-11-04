Jones Soda Announces Partnership with Harlan Fairbanks

Breaking News
SEATTLE, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda industry and known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, has entered into an agreement with Harlan Fairbanks (Harlan’s), a leader in the concession and food service industries, to distribute Jones fountain and frozen slush products across Canada and select markets in the United States. 

Beginning in early 2020, Harlan’s will offer Jones’ signature customized, branded equipment, along with handling the distribution of Jones fountain and frozen slush syrups. In addition to its national footprint across Canada, Harlan’s has a strong presence in Alaska and Washington state, which are core markets for Jones’ bottle business and its growing fountain business.

“With the building momentum for our craft fountain program across North America, our relationship with Harlan’s will allow us to expand our fountain and slush products much more quickly,” explained Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “We are very excited by the growth opportunity this partnership presents.”

“I cannot imagine a more perfect union,” explains Roland Boily, president of Harlan Fairbanks. “Jones Soda is exactly the type of premium, unique and exclusive brand that will fit seamlessly into our portfolio. We are beyond thrilled and cannot wait to expand on its legacy.”

About Jones Soda Co.
Born in Vancouver, BC, and now headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About Harlan Fairbanks

Originally founded in Seattle in 1938, Vancouver based Harlan’s, a 100% owned subsidiary of publicly traded Premium Brands Holding Corporation (TSX: PBH), is an industry leader in the areas of beverage and snack food programs and equipment, both in the concession and foodservice industries. Their product lines include multi-nationally recognized and time tested brands, and they focus on servicing local communities with a strong commitment to service, quality and satisfaction. For more information, visit www.harlans.ca, www.harlans.us or www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

