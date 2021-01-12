Jones Soda Names Jamie Colbourne Chairman of the Board

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jones Soda (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today appointed Jamie Colbourne as the company’s Chairman of the Board. Colbourne served as Jones’ interim CEO from April to December 2020, recruited current CEO Mark Murray as a consultant, and worked closely with Murray to plan and implement a growth strategy that has successfully increased the company’s revenues and gross margins. He succeeds Michael “Mick” Fleming as board chairman.

“In the last 10 months, Jones has significantly improved cost and management controls, reengaged consumers through creative marketing programs ranging from themed label collections to an RV campaign with Tony Hawk, and laid the groundwork for expanding into foodservice and club channels,” said Jamie Colbourne, newly appointed chairman of the board for Jones Soda. “The results clearly show that the brand has long-term growth potential, especially given the strength of the overall craft soda market. I’ve had a front-row seat to these changes, and I’m confident that we will be able to continue building on Jones’ unique brand assets to keep the company on a solid growth track.”

Colbourne has more than three decades of experience in leading and growing multiple CPG and consumer businesses. Before joining Jones, he served as CEO and board member of JGC Foods and COO of Charlie’s Produce. He previously held chief leadership roles at 7Up Canada and Specialty Frozen Foods.

He also has served on the board of directors of numerous companies including Tully’s Coffee, 7UP Canada and Litehouse Products, where he helped shape vision and strategy, drive M&A and identify growth opportunities. He is currently on the board of directors for Bargreen Ellingson, Harbor Wholesale and Ellenos Yogurt.

“Jamie’s CPG expertise, in-depth understanding of the Jones brand, and pivotal role in driving last year’s improvements in the company’s performance make him the ideal person to head the board of directors,” Fleming said. “The fact that board members Clive Sirkin and Paul Norman both recently purchased one million shares of Jones stock shows how strongly they believe in the ability of Jamie, Mark and the rest of the team to put the brand back on top of the craft soda segment.”

Colbourne joined the Jones board of directors in December 2020 while still serving as interim CEO. Murray was named President in September and promoted to President and CEO on December 1, 2020.

