Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jones Soda Names Jamie Colbourne Chairman of the Board

Jones Soda Names Jamie Colbourne Chairman of the Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jones Soda (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today appointed Jamie Colbourne as the company’s Chairman of the Board. Colbourne served as Jones’ interim CEO from April to December 2020, recruited current CEO Mark Murray as a consultant, and worked closely with Murray to plan and implement a growth strategy that has successfully increased the company’s revenues and gross margins. He succeeds Michael “Mick” Fleming as board chairman.

“In the last 10 months, Jones has significantly improved cost and management controls, reengaged consumers through creative marketing programs ranging from themed label collections to an RV campaign with Tony Hawk, and laid the groundwork for expanding into foodservice and club channels,” said Jamie Colbourne, newly appointed chairman of the board for Jones Soda. “The results clearly show that the brand has long-term growth potential, especially given the strength of the overall craft soda market. I’ve had a front-row seat to these changes, and I’m confident that we will be able to continue building on Jones’ unique brand assets to keep the company on a solid growth track.”

Colbourne has more than three decades of experience in leading and growing multiple CPG and consumer businesses. Before joining Jones, he served as CEO and board member of JGC Foods and COO of Charlie’s Produce. He previously held chief leadership roles at 7Up Canada and Specialty Frozen Foods.

He also has served on the board of directors of numerous companies including Tully’s Coffee, 7UP Canada and Litehouse Products, where he helped shape vision and strategy, drive M&A and identify growth opportunities. He is currently on the board of directors for Bargreen Ellingson, Harbor Wholesale and Ellenos Yogurt. 

“Jamie’s CPG expertise, in-depth understanding of the Jones brand, and pivotal role in driving last year’s improvements in the company’s performance make him the ideal person to head the board of directors,” Fleming said. “The fact that board members Clive Sirkin and Paul Norman both recently purchased one million shares of Jones stock shows how strongly they believe in the ability of Jamie, Mark and the rest of the team to put the brand back on top of the craft soda segment.”

Colbourne joined the Jones board of directors in December 2020 while still serving as interim CEO. Murray was named President in September and promoted to President and CEO on December 1, 2020.

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach or Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.