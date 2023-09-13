Wednesday, October 4th, 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joni and Friends, a global non-profit committed to serving people with disabilities, is delighted to announce their partnership with the State Fair of Texas to host a “Sensory-Friendly Morning” on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Through their Dallas-based Joni and Friends Texas location, the organization will provide the opportunity for families living with disability to experience the Fair in a more accessible way.

During the Sensory-Friendly Morning, adjustments are made across the fairgrounds to accommodate those with sensory sensitivities. The Midway will be accessible to all from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. without bright lights and sounds that can overwhelm visitors with sensory-related concerns. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., Joni and Friends will also provide 1-2 volunteer buddies to accompany each registered family and assist with waiting in lines, guarding wheelchairs and strollers while the family enjoys rides, unloading items from the car, and providing help for siblings. Through this support, Joni and Friends and the State Fair of Texas are thrilled to offer the opportunity for individuals and families with disability to experience the Fair in a more fun and beneficial way.

“We are honored to partner with the State Fair of Texas to enhance the experience of their Sensory-Friendly Mornings. It has been a joy to work together as we aim to break down barriers that may prevent families impacted by special needs from participating in this Texas-sized event. Along with these enhancements, what a unique opportunity we have to engage the community by utilizing volunteers who have a passion for serving others. If this partnership allows us to serve a new family or equip more volunteers, then this gets us one step closer to our goal to accelerate ministry in the disability community,” said Becky Ellis, Regional Director of Joni and Friends Texas.

The Sensory-Friendly Morning will also feature designated quiet rooms strategically placed throughout the fairgrounds. Managed by trained Joni and Friends volunteers, these zones will be equipped with sensory-friendly tools to ensure a calm atmosphere whenever families wish to take a break and regroup.

Through their partnership, Joni and Friends and the State Fair of Texas aim to enhance the Fair experience for families living with disability and serve as a model for how to provide an inclusive and accommodating environment to Fair attendees across the country. Joni and Friends invites both families living with disability and volunteers to register early to secure a spot for this special Sensory-Friendly Morning.

About the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is a beloved annual event that provides a family-friendly atmosphere while showcasing the best of Texas.

About Joni and Friends

For more than 40 years, Joni and Friends has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical care to people living with disability around the globe. Ministry programs include Joni’s House, Wheels for the World™, Family Retreats, and disability ministry training. Joni and Friends also delivers daily inspirational media through radio programs and podcasts. To find out more, please visit www.joniandfriends.org.

Contact Info:

Misty Ochoa

Joni and Friends

mochoa@joniandfriends.org

8183387432