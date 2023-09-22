Jordan Digital Marketing Recognized as Leader in DEI and Culture among Advertising Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jordan Digital Marketing, an independent digital marketing agency founded in 2017 to create an amazing place to work where people can advance their careers by bringing in-house expertise to a remote agency setting, has been named a finalist in the Workforce Excellence category in this year’s prestigious Google Ads Premier Partner Awards .

The awards celebrate top digital marketing agencies and how they are driving impact for their clients with Google Ads. The Workforce Excellence award recognizes companies that attract and retain elite talent through inclusive principles and an intentional approach to building diversity, equity, and inclusion. Jordan Digital Marketing, with a growing workforce of 30+ employees, is the smallest company on the list of finalists and is a majority-women company, with women accounting for more than 60% of leadership, management, and team positions.

“I’m truly humbled that Jordan Digital Marketing has been recognized for this award,” Tyler Jordan, Founder and CEO, said. “We’ve worked hard to build a culture where every viewpoint is encouraged and considered, and this reinforces the power of the team’s commitment to building our culture together.”

“By becoming a Google Partner, agencies are able to show prospective clients they have the qualities and tools to help them grow online,” said Marcin Karnowski, Head of Google Partners. “For businesses that are expanding across various verticals, it’s reassuring to know they have the support of a reputable provider that’s recognized by Google. We’re excited to recognize these finalists and celebrate their achievements of delivering excellent results.”

Along with its remote orientation and founding principles, including radical transparency and the mentality of treating client businesses like their own, JDM’s philosophy is to encourage employees to build careers that fit their lives, not the other way around. The company has worked to build a benefits package that reflects the needs and priorities of its employees and uses salary transparency and DEI best practices to ensure equitable hiring procedures.

The approach has helped JDM attract some of the industry’s most accomplished experts in paid and organic acquisition and analytics. The agency specializes in driving efficient growth for fast-growing clients primarily in the B2B, SaaS, and Fintech verticals. Clients include Sentry, Secureframe, Ocrolus, and more.

For more information, visit https://jordandigitalmarketing.com or contact Hillary Read at hillary@jordandigitalmarketing.com.