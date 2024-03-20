House Judiciary Committee Republicans are demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provide information on how a Haitian migrant charged with raping a disabled teen girl at a Massachusetts state shelter entered the United States and who sponsored him to come here.
Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., who chairs the Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security and Enforcement, jointly penned a letter to Mayorkas on Tuesday r
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump suggests he would support abortion ban at around 15 weeks of pregnancy - March 20, 2024
- Jordan opens House probe into how Haitian migrant charged with raping girl at Massachusetts shelter came to US - March 20, 2024
- Melania joins Trump in Florida, tells reporters to ‘stay tuned’ for campaign future - March 20, 2024