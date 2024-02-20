FIRST ON FOX: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Tuesday subpoenaed the Department of Health and Human Services for the case files of a number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as children and went on to be charged with violent crimes, including murder.
Jordan has been requesting case files since the summer of the illegal immigrants, who he says have been charged with crimes including theft, assault and murder, but says the response from HHS has
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Jordan subpoenas HHS for case files of illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes - February 20, 2024
- State department defends Blinken memo urging staffers to avoid ‘problematic’ language like ‘manpower’ - February 20, 2024
- Vermont Gov. Scott requests disaster declaration over December flooding - February 20, 2024