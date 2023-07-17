DUBLIN, Ireland, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the expansion of their senior management team with the addition of Jose Kling as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Peter Hopkins as Tax Director.

“We are excited to welcome Jose and Peter to the Griffin team. Jose’s impressive track record in aviation encompasses senior leadership positions over multiple decades with OEMs and Lessors. Peter brings more than 15 years of experience in aviation tax advisory that will further strengthen our finance team. They will be great additions to Griffin as we continue to scale and expand our business,” said Ryan McKenna, CEO of Griffin.

Jose Kling joins Griffin as Senior Vice President, Marketing. Jose has over 30 years of experience in the commercial aircraft and engine industries. Prior to joining Griffin, Jose held various leadership positions at GE Aerospace including General Manager of Lessor Operations, Head of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Managing Director of Customer Financing. Prior to GE Aerospace, Jose held senior positions at GE Capital including Senior Vice President of Corporate Lending at GE Commercial Finance and Vice President of Marketing at GECAS. Prior to joining GE, Jose held commercial positions at Airbus in North America and British Aerospace in Latin America.

Peter joins Griffin as Tax Director. Peter previously served as Head of Tax for the Aviation Finance group within Castlelake, where he was responsible for all tax structuring and compliance obligations of the Aviation Finance business. Prior to that, Peter worked in PwC Ireland for 11 years, predominantly within the Aviation Finance Tax group. Peter is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Consultant. He obtained his Bachelors and Masters degree in Physiotherapy from University College Dublin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty

Head of Investor Relations

jmoriarty@griffingam.ie