José Magaña of Greensboro, NC, Named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year From L-R: Meg Ham, Food Lion President; José Magaña; Greg Finchum, Executive Vice President, Retail Operations, Food Lion

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — José Magaña, store manager of the Food Lion located at 4709 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408, was named Food Lion’s 2022 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year. Magaña was selected from a group of more than 1,100 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and the communities they serve. Honorees are also celebrated for successfully leading the business, supporting their teams and inspiring others. In recognition of Magaña receiving this honor, Food Lion will donate 20,000 meals in his name to RePurpose in Greensboro, NC, through the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.

“When I joined Food Lion, I was fortunate to have leaders who saw something in me that I didn’t. They pushed me, coached me, trained me and gave me all the resources I needed to become successful,” said Magaña. “At Food Lion, I feel empowered, welcomed and appreciated. Our neighbors count on us to be there when they need us the most, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

The award, presented annually, celebrates and recognizes outstanding Food Lion store managers who make an impact on those around them.

“José is a great leader who embodies the role our store managers have in caring for their associates and the towns and cities they serve,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Every day, our store managers serve their neighbors with dedication, compassion and an understanding of how their associates and communities count on them. I am proud to recognize these five leaders and share my appreciation for everything they do to bring our brand, strategy and culture to life in their stores and in their communities.”

Magaña immigrated to the United States when he was 1 year old and joined Food Lion 13 years ago as a bagger while in high school. He then worked in roles of increasing responsibility throughout the store, ultimately being named a store manager in 2021. He leads a dedicated team of nearly 90 associates that help customers shop for everything they need to affordably nourish their families. Magaña is also passionate about making a difference in the community, and he and other associates at the store routinely volunteer and to support their neighbors. They have partnered with a variety of community organizations on various causes, including regularly supporting the Healthy Parenting Program in Greensboro and the Greensboro Fire Department.

In addition to Magaña being selected as Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year, four other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership and honored as 2022 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipients. They include:

Mid-Atlantic Division : Shane Barnes, 3926 Western Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27606

: Shane Barnes, 3926 Western Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27606 Northern Division : Jared Mitchell, 125 S. Main St., Hillsville, VA 24343

: Jared Mitchell, 125 S. Main St., Hillsville, VA 24343 Richmond/Norfolk Division : Christian Dendy, 1313 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

: Christian Dendy, 1313 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Southern Division: Mike Strange, 330 Lebby St., Pelzer, SC 29669

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

