Joseph’s House of Camden Names Gina DiMarco as Director of Development

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joseph’s House of Camden, a South Jersey homeless shelter committed to providing resources, social and housing services for those in need, today announced that Gina DiMarco has been named Director of Development.

Gina will manage all development initiatives for Joseph’s House, further strengthening the organization’s ability to raise awareness and financial support from residents, regional businesses and local governments. She has extensive experience managing annual appeals and other targeted capital raises; grant writing and prospecting; working alongside major donors and strategic partners; community building; developing communications and advocacy campaigns; and many other development functions.

Gina possesses more than 10 years of development and communications experience in the nonprofit sector. She worked on Pope Francis’ papal visit to Philadelphia in 2015, and served the Diocese of Camden as their coordinator of special projects which included their annual appeal raise of over $7 million. For the past three years, she oversaw the rebranding of and fundraising for Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, the region’s largest open-intake animal shelter with the highest save rate.  A resident of Barrington, NJ, Gina graduated from La Salle University in Philadelphia with a BA in English and Communications.

“I am incredibly excited to join the growing team at Joseph’s House, and look forward to applying my expertise and experience in raising philanthropic awareness and developing resources for the organization,” said DiMarco. “Homelessness, especially when compounded with the pandemic, remains a critical issue in New Jersey, and together as a community we must help those who continue the struggle to live independently.”

About Joseph’s House of Camden

Joseph’s House of Camden is a non-profit emergency shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid men and women of South Jersey who are experiencing homelessness by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, access to supportive housing, and comprehensive social services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization did not miss a single day of service in 2020 and continues to operate, day and night, ensuring that those who need support will find it at Joseph’s House. Information and links to donate can be found on the website. Follow us on Facebook.

