Joshin adds Fortune 100 retailer Best Buy to client roster to bring suite of support for disability and neurodivergence: groundbreaking move comes as more companies adopt initiatives to hire neurodivergent talent

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joshin , a digital support platform for disability and neurodivergence in the workplace, has rolled out a comprehensive employee benefits program to support companies, employees, and their families with virtual coaching, on-demand training and personalized navigation support. The offering meets a critical need among companies developing initiatives to hire neurodivergent talent and looking to incorporate disability and neurodivergent support systems for the entire workforce.

Joshin has been offering disability support services since 2020, and expanded their services this year to accommodate a growing need in the enterprise market. Since starting the enterprise program, they have engaged more than a half dozen corporations, including Best Buy.

According to estimates, unemployment rates are close to 30% to 40% for neurodiverse talent. This is a huge untapped talent pool for companies.

“Implementing workplace support for disability and neurodivergence creates a culture where everyone belongs, and only 4% of companies are focused on disability inclusion through their DEI efforts” said Melissa Danielsen, CEO of Joshin. “Disability inclusion in workplaces isn’t just the right thing, it impacts the bottom line.”

The Global Business Coalition for Education found that organizations that are most focused on disability engagement, as measured through their DEI scores, were growing sales 2.9 times faster and garnering profits 4.1 times faster than their peers. Joshin offers employees direct access to a network of specialized caregivers, as well as virtual 1:1 coaching on such topics as: supporting a new diagnosis, special education planning, nutrition, and disability in the workplace. The offering includes disability educational resources and webinars to help companies unlock the power of diversity and employee belonging.

“Best Buy has always been committed to the well-being of its workforce and this disability care benefit allows us to break new ground in caring for the needs of our workforce,” said Charlie Montreuil, SVP of HR Rewards at Best Buy. “Joshin’s innovative program allows us to further our commitment to an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and supported.”

“As a Best Buy employee, I am thrilled that Best Buy will be offering this much needed benefit to caregiving employees who are connected to disability and neurodivergence. It’s been an amazing support for my family. Our son has Down syndrome and autism, and it’s been very challenging to navigate finding the right support. I can’t say enough about the quality of Joshin and how easy it is to use,” said Sara Sagedahl, who works in social media marketing at Best Buy.

There are 1.3 billion people globally with a disability and 39.8 million caregivers providing care to adults with a disability or chronic illness. And diversity affects workplaces far more than many people or companies recognize. According to the Center for Talent Innovation, 30% of employees are connected to disability or neurodivergence, and 62% of disabled employees have a non-visible disability. Moreover, 97% of employees with disabilities don’t feel comfortable disclosing their disability to employers—a dynamic that Joshin hopes its comprehensive support system will start to change. In current partnerships, Joshin has created a safe place for employees to self-disclose a diagnosis for the first time and get support and coaching on career, inclusion, and life.

For Best Buy and other companies, Joshin’s offering aims to improve corporate productivity by reducing days lost and improving employee health and well-being. It also transforms employers and their teams into allies by uncovering unmet needs and tailoring educational support.

