Jostens Creates Championship Ring for Pittsburgh Penguins

Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, unveiled the National Hockey League’s 2017 Stanley Cup Championship Ring today. In a private ceremony at the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Pittsburgh Penguins presented the rings to players, coaches and hockey staff.

The rings celebrate the Penguins historic 2016-2017 season in which they repeated as NHL champions, becoming the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Stanley Cups

“It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “We want to thank everyone at Jostens for doing a great job in creating this phenomenal ring to honor our back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. We are proud of what they accomplished and proud of what they mean to our city. The ring is a lasting tribute to their season of excellence.”

“We at Jostens are honored to once more partner with the Penguins to create a one-of-a-kind ring that captures their unique championship history,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens division vice president of professional sports. “This ring features elements never done before in championship jewelry; this manufacturing feat partnered with intricate settings of nearly 400 hand-set diamonds which total over 9 carats makes this year’s Penguins Stanley Cup Championship Ring extremely special.”

The Penguins Stanley Cup Championship Ring is crafted from 14-karat white and yellow gold. The title “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” accent the top and bottom edges of the ring top.

The iconic Penguins logo rests atop a yellow gold pavé-set triangle set with 10 dazzling yellow diamonds, creating a layered, three-dimensional appearance. A .75 carat pear-shaped diamond rests in the Penguin’s torso, with a subtle number “5” creating its eye, a nod to the franchise’s five Stanley Cup victories. A tapered baguette sits in the end of the hockey stick and completes the logo in striking fashion.

199 hand-set diamonds adorn the top of the ring to create a unique full-domed waterfall effect, making for smooth cascading edges.

In an industry first, Jostens has created a technique that inserts independent, solid 14-karat yellow gold panels on either side of the ring that contrast with the brilliant white gold seen throughout the rest of the ring’s design.

The right side of the ring features the year date of “2017” and is pavé-set with 23 diamonds. Five white gold Stanley Cups sit below the year, representing the team’s remarkable five Stanley Cup victories in franchise history.

The left side features the recipient’s name and number. Below it sits two Stanley Cups adorned in pavé-set diamonds, encircling a banner that reads “BACK 2 BACK” representing the team’s repeat as Stanley Cup Champions.

The interior arbor is engraved with the team motto, “PLAY THE RIGHT WAY,” and the records of the four playoff series won, along with the defeated opponents the Penguins faced on the road to repeat championship history.

All Penguins fans can capture their piece of the Stanley Cup Championship and commemorate this exciting time in franchise history through a custom selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectables.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company’s products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Newell Brands and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

