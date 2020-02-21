Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 27, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Jounce Therapeutics’ management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast

To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 7889239. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.jouncetx.com . The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days thereafter.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce has three development-stage programs, two of which are clinical-stage, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor intended for potential combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, EMERGE, and a biomarker trial using TISvopra for patient selection, SELECT, to assess vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014 will be initiated mid year 2020. The next development candidate to emerge from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform is JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. JTX-1811 is currently in IND-enabling activities. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com .