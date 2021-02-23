Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will present at several upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen & Co. 41st Annual Health Care Conference: A panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference: A live webcast fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: A webcast presentation will be available on demand during the conference, starting Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • 33rd Annual ROTH Conference: A live webcast panel discussion will take place on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Presentation webcasts will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Malin Deon
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-259-3843
[email protected]

Mark Yore
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-200-1255
[email protected]

