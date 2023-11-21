Beginning November 8, stop by Journeys to support Can’d Aid’s efforts to get kids on bikes and skateboards

Journeys and Can’d Aid present the third annual Donate at the Register Since 2021, Can’d Aid and Journeys have raised more than $600,000 and donated 4,600 bikes and skateboards for children in underserved communities.

Journeys employees build skateboards with Can’d Aid “Journeys has an “Attitude That Cares”, and our overall core values align amazingly with Can’d Aid’s programs. Together we’ve done some pretty incredible work,” says Bailey Saunders, community outreach manager for The Journeys Group.

Nashville, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to get kids nationwide outside and active, Journeys hosts its third annual ‘Donate at the Register’ event this holiday season. Between Nov. 8, 2023 – Jan. 3, 2024, Journeys fans can opt to add a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their in-store purchase to benefit the national nonprofit Can’d Aid . Last year, the Donate at the Register program raised over $178,000 in support of Can’d Aid’s programs.

Can’d Aid is building a nationwide movement that empowers people to give back in their local communities. The nonprofit’s four key program areas provide disaster response and support sustainability in communities nationwide as well as advance music and the arts and support healthy and active lives for kids, with programs that donate bikes, skateboards, art kits and new instruments.

“Journeys has an “Attitude That Cares”, and our overall core values align amazingly with Can’d Aid’s programs. Together we’ve done some pretty incredible work,” says Bailey Saunders, community outreach manager for The Journeys Group. “Journeys has partnered with Can’d Aid across their key pillars, engaging our employees along the way. As a result, Journeys has made a tremendous impact through the donation of art kits, bikes, skateboards, water, and more. It all comes from the heart and our employees can really get behind that. The past two years Journeys employees have witnessed how Donations at the Register transform into robust Can’d Aid events, inspiring the next generation of riders, and resulting in meaningful donations that create significant community impacts. We are eager to continue this impact for a third year.”

Can’d Aid’s partnership with Journeys began in 2021. Since then, Can’d Aid and Journeys have teamed up to host over 180 projects, build 1,200 art kits for kids and donate 4,600 bikes and skateboards for children in underserved communities. Over $600,000 has been raised via the partnership, with efforts including Journeys releasing a limited edition Converse High Top shoe that was for sale at its Sad Summer concert series.

“Our partnership allows Journeys employees to give back at a local level, building bikes and skateboards for underserved kids in their own backyards,” said Can’d Aid Founder and Executive Director Diana Ralston. “We have a shared mission of getting kids outside, active and healthy. This holiday season, you can contribute to that mission too, when you do your holiday shopping at Journeys and donate at the register.”

To learn more visit CandAid.org .

About Can’d Aid

Can’d Aid, a nationally recognized nonprofit who is building a movement that empowers people to give back in their local communities, celebrates its 10 year anniversary in 2023. Through a unique and integrated approach, Can’d Aid distributes emergency drinking water to communities in need; increases access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors; and protects and restores the environment. Over the past ten years Can’d Aid empowered more than 50,000 volunteers, donated more than 16,600 bikes and skateboards, and 11,400 musical instruments and art kits to underserved youth. Additionally, we’ve canned and distributed 3.1 million cans of water to communities affected by disasters, led over 100 environmental cleanups and restoration projects, and initiated 114 recycling programs, diverting over 3 million pounds of waste from landfills. To donate, volunteer or learn more, please visit candaid.org.

About Journeys

Journeys is a teen retail leader with an emphasis on footwear and unique specialty items including apparel, backpacks, hats and accessories. With more than 850 stores in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico and Canada, Journeys offers the most popular brands that cater to the teen lifestyle such as Converse, Vans, adidas, Timberland, Dr. Martens and UGG. Through strategic artistic partnerships, event sponsorships, exclusive content, creative collaborations with musicians and a focus on giving back to the community through charitable events and volunteer programs – Journeys has become more than just a retailer, but a universal part of teen and youth culture. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Journeys is a division of Genesco Inc.

