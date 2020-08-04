JourneyTEAM Wins Major Microsoft Awards and Selected as MSUS Partner of the Year

Breaking News
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JourneyTEAM, a Utah based business and technology consulting leader has won the Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (Media and Communication) – Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award, and the Dynamics 365 Business Central – Eagle Crystal Trophy. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of Microsoft technologies.

“Recognition as Microsoft’s top partner for Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement and Business Central Eagle Crystal Award underscores JourneyTEAM’s focus on helping organizations achieve successful digital transformation. We’ve selected top talent and streamlined efforts internally, worked with Microsoft, and collaborated with customers to rapidly deploy Dynamics projects,” said Eric Beins, Head of Dynamics Customer Engagement & Insights at JourneyTEAM.

David Willis, Corporate Vice President, US Partner Group at Microsoft, explained why JourneyTEAM received the award: “Their work to enable our mutual customers to achieve more shows their dedication to success and stands out as a model to other US Partners.”

For the complete press release and to see the list of MSUS Partner Award Winners click here. The winners were featured and celebrated during the 2020 Microsoft Inspire MSUS general session led by Dave Willis, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner.

About JourneyTEAM:
JourneyTEAM (https://journeyteam.com), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner that serves the technology needs of public and private organizations, including many of the world’s best-known brands. JourneyTEAM’s expert level consultants dive deep into the dynamics of an organization and solve complex issues that improve a company’s sales, marketing, productivity, collaboration, accounting, business intelligence, and security. The company provides consulting, migration, optimization, and implementation services specifically for Microsoft products. Founded in 1993, JourneyTEAM is privately held and makes technology work for you to fuel and drive your business. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact us today.

Media Contact:
Dave Bollard | 801.436.6636
[email protected]

