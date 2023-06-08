Visionary entrepreneur and recognized industry expert in executive search.

Philadelphia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the nation’s Top 10 retained executive search firms, announced that Joyce Brocaglia, visionary leader and trailblazer in the executive search technology sector, will lead the firm’s Technology Officers & Cybersecurity Practice.

“Boards and CEOs across industries seek leadership to help them become digitally advanced organizations that can deliver innovation for their customers and employees while minimizing risk.” Diversified Search Group CEO Aileen K. Alexander says, “Joyce is a renowned, respected leader who will build upon our team’s success and expertise, advising clients and helping them to attract and develop transformational technology and cybersecurity leaders in a dynamic environment.”

All industries, including financial services, consumer, industrial, life sciences, healthcare, education, and social impact, are shaped by new technologies and digital disruption. Boards and executives are navigating the impact of Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and big data. These technologies enhance the understanding of customers and markets and revolutionize business operations, while data privacy concerns urge leaders to prioritize robust security measures and regulatory compliance.

As a trusted business advisor, Brocaglia assists clients in achieving their strategic technology and growth objectives. With over three decades of proven experience, she has played a pivotal role in shaping and integrating cybersecurity and technology leadership in organizations of all sizes, from emerging growth companies to multinational corporations. Brocaglia will lead Diversified Search Group’s team of experts who bring a track record placing Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Product Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, and other technology leaders.

Brocaglia joined Diversified Search Group when it acquired Alta Associates, a firm she founded in 1986 and the industry’s first and premier executive search firm specializing in digital technology, cybersecurity, risk management, and data privacy. Brocaglia also founded the Executive Women’s Forum, now under Diversified Search Group. It is the pioneer professional membership organization whose core mission is to engage, develop, and advance all women in the Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, and Privacy industries.

With Brocaglia at the helm of Diversified Search Group’s practice, it is poised to continue growing its position as a leading partner for organizations seeking exceptional technology officers and cybersecurity leadership.

“Joyce is an extraordinary entrepreneur and leader well-positioned to help guide our clients toward success in this new digital age.” Says Diversified Search Group Founder and Chair Judith M. von Seldeneck. “We are thrilled and fortunate to have her continued leadership and look forward to reaching new heights together.”

