JSC “Grobina” unaudited financial report of first 9 months, 2017

Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2017-11-30 10:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The company’s net turnover of first 9 months of 2017 is 3 129 208 EUE. In this period there were realised 118 150 mink skins at an average price of 26,44 EUR/pcs, in result net turnover of first 9 months of 2017 is increased for 18%, comparing with net turnover of first 9 months of 2016, because in 2016 first 9 months there were realised 131 249 mink skins for average price 20,17 EUR / pcs. To get financial stability after crisis in 2016 in fur animals breeding sector, JSC “Grobiņa” brought an application for legal protection proceedings initiation in the court. In 29th of June 2016 Liepaja court approved JSC “Grobiņa” legal protection proceedings plan, which was changed by Liepaja court decision from 3d of March 2017. Consequently in 2017 JSC “Grobina” continues its economic activity in accordance with legal protection proceedings plan

JSC “Grobina”

Chairman of the Board

Gundars Jaunsleinis