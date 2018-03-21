JSC “KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1” Annual Report 2017 audited

Kalvenes street 27, Aizpute, LV-3456, Latvia, 2018-03-21 16:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
The action type of the Joint Stock Company “KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” during 2017 has not changed in comparison with previous periods of time: door locks, ironware, furniture fittings, forged products, building structures, production tools etc. are still being produced and services of galvanization provided
The fixed asset of the JSC “KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” is 1 285 401 EUR, net turnover of the 2017th 1 840 988 EUR.
Net turnover of the 2017 compared with 2016 has increased by 332 762 EUR, what makes 22.1% of turnover of the 2016th.
The main export markets in EU are Lithuania and Estonia.
The company finalized 2017 with a profit of 21 620 EUR.
Profit per share – 0.02 EUR
|Item
|2017
|2016
|EUR
|EUR
|Revenue
|1 840 988
|1 508 226
|Cost of sales
|-1 759 631
|-1 611 876
|Gross profit
|81 357
|-103 650
|Distribution expenses
|-63 556
|-55 086
|Administration expenses
|-86 340
|-81 470
|Other operating income
|72 055
|40 800
|Other operating expenses
|-37 294
|-31 382
|Interest paid and similar expense
|-1 750
|-1 554
|Profit or loss after tax
|-35 528
|-232 342
|Defered tax income
|57 148
|3 877
|Net profit for the year
|21 620
|-228 465
The Board
Irēna Burve
Chief accountant
A/S KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1
Kalvenes street
Aizpute,
LV-3456
Latvia
Tel.: +371 63448075