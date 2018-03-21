JSC “KURZEMES ATSLĒGA 1” Annual Report 2017 audited

Kalvenes street 27, Aizpute, LV-3456, Latvia, 2018-03-21 16:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The action type of the Joint Stock Company “KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” during 2017 has not changed in comparison with previous periods of time: door locks, ironware, furniture fittings, forged products, building structures, production tools etc. are still being produced and services of galvanization provided

The fixed asset of the JSC “KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” is 1 285 401 EUR, net turnover of the 2017th 1 840 988 EUR.

Net turnover of the 2017 compared with 2016 has increased by 332 762 EUR, what makes 22.1% of turnover of the 2016th.

The main export markets in EU are Lithuania and Estonia.

The company finalized 2017 with a profit of 21 620 EUR.

Profit per share – 0.02 EUR

Item 2017 2016 EUR EUR Revenue 1 840 988 1 508 226 Cost of sales -1 759 631 -1 611 876 Gross profit 81 357 -103 650 Distribution expenses -63 556 -55 086 Administration expenses -86 340 -81 470 Other operating income 72 055 40 800 Other operating expenses -37 294 -31 382 Interest paid and similar expense -1 750 -1 554 Profit or loss after tax -35 528 -232 342 Defered tax income 57 148 3 877 Net profit for the year 21 620 -228 465

