JSC “PATA Saldus” not audited financial report for the period of 3 months of the year 2018

JSC „PATA Saldus” profit from operating activities for the 3 month period of 2018 are 1 312 423 EUR with the net turnover of 15 549 553 EUR, which represents earnings per share issued of 3.17 EUR.
Please refer to the attachment.
Contact information:
Chairman of the management board Andris Krastiņš
Phone: +37163807072
E-mail: [email protected]
