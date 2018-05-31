JSC “PATA Saldus” not audited financial report for the period of 3 months of the year 2018

JSC „PATA Saldus” profit from operating activities for the 3 month period of 2018 are 1 312 423 EUR with the net turnover of 15 549 553 EUR, which represents earnings per share issued of 3.17 EUR.

Please refer to the attachment.

