JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” Draft resolutions of the regular meeting of shareholders on 25.04.2018.

1. Reports of the Board and of the Council.

-To accept for information reports of the Board and the Council of the JSC „Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca”.

2. Approval of the 2017 annual account.

– To approve annual report for 2017 of the JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca”.

3. Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

-To elect certified auditor “BDO Audit” Ltd (License Nr.176) to officiate as auditor of the JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” in 2018.

– Determine the JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” auditor remuneration for the auditor’s duties during 2018 as amounting to EUR 3751.

Chairman of the Board

Vladimirs Cadovičs

67272790