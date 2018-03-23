JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” Draft resolutions of the regular meeting of shareholders on 25.04.2018.

1. Reports of the Board and of the Council.
-To accept for information reports of the Board and the Council of the JSC „Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca”.
2. Approval of the 2017 annual account.
– To approve annual report for 2017 of the JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca”.
3. Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor.
-To elect certified auditor “BDO Audit” Ltd (License Nr.176) to officiate as auditor of the JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” in 2018.
– Determine the JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” auditor remuneration for the auditor’s duties during 2018 as amounting to EUR 3751.
Chairman of the Board
Vladimirs Cadovičs
67272790
