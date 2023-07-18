BEND, Ore., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JSerra Catholic High School, an independent Catholic high school located in Southern California, recently installed an innovative energy project developed by REP Solar combining a 1.86MWdc solar project with demand management and building controls software from Elexity. The combined solution is projected to deliver annual bill savings of 75%, inclusive of demand charge reductions of 20-30%. In addition to significant on-bill savings, the solution is helping JSerra’s facility team improve HVAC comfort and performance.

Elexity’s predictive software optimizes and coordinates the control of major electric loads in a building, every minute, every day. This unique technology unlocks deep energy savings by shifting when building systems use energy, minimizing demand and time-of-use charges. Over the last 9 months, Elexity has been actively monitoring and managing over 110 HVAC units to optimize comfort while maximizing savings across the campus. Additionally, Elexity is managing load in coordination with the solar output to maximize the value of self-generation.

“Elexity was ‘the easy button’. Even though demand charges were over 50% of our annual utility costs, batteries weren’t an economic solution. REP’s use of an energy control platform stood out – it had a higher ROI, a faster payback, and was quick to install,” said Melinda Queen, JSerra’s project manager. “Elexity automates demand savings and makes my job of managing HVAC performance and classroom comfort easier.”

When Elexity’s energy control software is paired with solar, it gives customers a complete bill reduction solution and offers a competitive edge to solar developers. “REP’s goal is to provide best-in-class total energy solutions to our customers,” said REP’s CEO, Luke Emard. “Our customers in Southern California face the dual threat of rapidly rising energy prices and an increase in energy use as they electrify their buildings. We hired Elexity to help us tackle this challenge and will continue to bring innovative solutions to market to meet our customers’ needs.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of this solution for JSerra. The project is a fantastic example of the multiple benefits customers can achieve when they pair on-site solar generation with the power of intelligent load control across a campus,” said Casey Miller, Elexity’s CEO.

About Elexity

Elexity is changing the way buildings control energy. Our mission is to empower every building with intelligent energy control software and to transition the world to a modern, clean energy grid. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, our suite of predictive automated control software optimizes traditional HVAC systems, EV chargers, energy storage, heat pumps, solar, and other flexible loads for the purpose of reducing electricity costs and carbon emissions while enhancing building comfort and control. https://www.elexity.io

About REP Solar

REP Solar is a full-service Developer, Integrator and O&M provider solely dedicated to renewable energy. We are focused on the development, integration, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and monitoring of clean energy projects. We have the expertise to assist clients with turn-key solutions for various technologies including our focus: solar photovoltaic +storage and energy efficiency retrofits. https://renewepi.com/about-us/

About JSerra

Founded in 2003 by a group of dedicated parents in Orange County, California, JSerra Catholic High School provides over 1,300 students in grades 9 through 12 with an individualized education in a faith-based, character-building setting. JSerra now has five acclaimed Magnet Programs in medicine, engineering, business, law, and the arts as well as online educational options. Its academic programs have nurtured and developed National Merit Scholarship winners and a Fulbright Scholar. https://www.jserra.org

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Elexity

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157