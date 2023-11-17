JTV celebrates 30 years in business with JTV Rewards: Providing customers with Brilliant Cash on every purchase, exclusive offers, early access to new arrivals, special events, sales, and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today is excited to announce the launch of its new “JTV Rewards” customer loyalty program. Through the JTV Rewards program, jewelry lovers will earn 1% in Brilliant Cash™ rewards every time they place an order using their JTV Account. Rewards members who use a JTV Preferred Account Credit Card on their purchase will earn double the Brilliant Cash.

Once a customer creates a JTV Account, they will begin earning rewards for their next purchase using their JTV Account. Brilliant Cash rewards are earned after a qualifying purchase and redeemable like cash on most JTV and JTV.com items. JTV Rewards members will also receive exclusive offers, early access to new jewelry arrivals and special events, and a special reward on their birthday. In addition, customers can sign up to be a JTV Rewards Sparkle Ambassador and receive $25 for every new customer they refer to JTV who makes a first purchase of $49 or more.

The introduction of JTV Rewards comes just as the company celebrates 30 years in business with a year-long sweepstakes.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new JTV Rewards program as yet another way to thank our customers for their loyal and unwavering support,” said Tim Matthews, President and CEO of JTV. “These customers have made it possible for JTV to deliver extraordinary products at extraordinary prices for 30 years. Through this initiative, we can bring them even more of the beautiful jewelry and gemstones they love and welcome in new shoppers as well.”

