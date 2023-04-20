Leading Jewelry Retailer Continues Partnership with Public Health Organization for Fifth Annual Initiative to Fight Lung Disease

JTV® Launches 2023 Catch Your Breath® Campaign in Partnership with Respiratory Health Association® During the campaign, JTV will introduce two beautiful butterfly keychains available for purchase with 50% of the selling price directly benefitting Respiratory Health Association’s research and educational programs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today is proud to announce the launch of its fifth annual Catch Your Breath® campaign in partnership with Respiratory Health Association® (RHA). Launching on April 21, the campaign aims to support the fight against women’s lung disease through education and donation opportunities. Continuing JTV’s longstanding support of the organization’s mission, this initiative further carries out the company’s philanthropic mission and dedication to giving back.

In this year’s Catch Your Breath campaign, customers will have the chance to support a worthy cause while shopping JTV’s exquisite jewelry pieces. During the campaign, JTV will introduce two beautiful butterfly keychains available for purchase with 50% of the selling price directly benefitting Respiratory Health Association’s research and educational programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Respiratory Health Association for the fifth annual Catch Your Breath campaign,” said Tim Matthews, CEO of JTV. “We are committed to supporting women, who are disproportionately affected by these ailments, in all aspects of their lives and look forward to continuing our partnership with Respiratory Health Association to raise awareness for this important cause. Together, we can make a real difference for those affected by respiratory illnesses.”

Since 2019, JTV has partnered with Respiratory Health Association for its Catch Your Breath campaign and has raised almost $1 million to-date to support the organization’s noble cause. With the initiative now in its fifth year, JTV is committed to continuing its partnership to make a positive impact on respiratory health.

“We are thrilled to partner with JTV once again for our annual Catch Your Breath campaign,” said Joel Africk, President and CEO at Respiratory Health Association. “We look forward to working together to raise awareness and needed funds to help those impacted by respiratory illnesses. With JTV’s support, we can continue to make great strides in the fight against lung disease and improve the lives of countless individuals and families.”

Those looking to support the cause can tune in to JTV or visit jtv.com/breath to learn more about the risk factors of lung disease and for extra savings on their JTV purchase when making a donation.

To donate, call JTV’s Call Center (800) 619-3000 and choose option 2 or go online at jtv.com/breath or womenslunghealth.org. To learn more about the JTV 2023 Catch Your Breath® campaign and JTV’s product offerings, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 29-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 95 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Respiratory Health

A public health leader since 1906, Respiratory Health Association® (RHA) is dedicated to its mission of preventing lung disease, promoting clean air and helping people live better lives through education, research and policy change. To achieve that goal, RHA collaborates with researchers in pursuit of new treatments and cures for disease like asthma, COPD and lung cancer; empowers adults and children by teaching them skills to manage their health; delivers evidence-based tobacco cessation programs; and works with lawmakers to craft innovative policies that build a more equitable and sustainable future. Learn more at resphealth.org.

Respiratory Health Association’s Catch Your Breath® campaign raises awareness and funding for lung health research and programs. Catch Your Breath® advocates increased funding for research to better understand lung disease – including asthma, COPD, lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis – and improve treatments. The initiative also educates the public and medical professionals about the disproportionate effects of lung disease on women. Learn more and get involved at womenslunghealth.org.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

JTV@5wpr.com

212-999-5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dcf1e12-1ebe-4660-81a3-10869f20ab2d