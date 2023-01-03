Jude DiBattista Vice President, E&S Casualty

West Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GuideOne Insurance Company is pleased to share that Vice President of E&S Casualty Jude DiBattista has been named to the 2023 Hot 100 by Insurance Business America (IBA). The annual list recognizes insurance leaders across all specialties and markets who are transforming the way the industry does business.

“I’m honored to be included on this list,” said DiBattista. “At this stage in my career, it is meaningful to be nominated and recognized by my peers.”

DiBattista joined GuideOne in 2022 with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. In just 12 months, he has restructured and transformed the company’s E&S Casualty division by redefining its underwriting appetite. He has also been instrumental in improving efficiencies by developing new underwriting guidelines and procedures and implementing a data tracking system to provide a forward view of GuideOne’s portfolio that will preserve profitability in all market cycles.

“Jude is a thought leader in the industry,” said GuideOne President & CEO Bernie Hengesbaugh. “His deep understanding of the E&S sector’s unique and complex risks has positioned GuideOne as a best-in-class underwriter in the market and helped us provide innovative risk solutions. He is an asset to GuideOne and our partners.”

IBA welcomed insurance professionals from all over the nation to nominate their most outstanding leaders for its eighth annual Hot 100 list beginning in August. Its editorial panel then selected 100 movers and shakers from hundreds of nominees whose achievements over the past 12 months have influenced the insurance business. This year’s Hot 100 list showcases the finest that the industry has to offer, from executives redefining how the industry conducts business to innovators at the forefront of change. For more information and to view the complete list of winners, please visit https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/us/best-insurance/hot-100-430044.aspx.

###

About GuideOne Insurance Company

GuideOne Insurance Company supports our policyholders’ goals by providing Nimble Solutions for Niche Needs®. GuideOne reached $1.06B in written premium in 2021, driven by a diverse portfolio of property and liability insurance and risk management solutions provided through GuideOne Insurance and GuideOne National. Our company is guided by our mission — We Help Make Positive Change Possible® — by protecting the people who strengthen and support our communities. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst AM Best, GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit https://www.guideone.com/.

Attachment

Jude DiBattista

CONTACT: Corporate Communications GuideOne Insurance 515-267-5106 corporate-communications@guideone.com