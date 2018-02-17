Judge approves Takata’s U.S. bankruptcy plan

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – Takata Corp’s U.S. unit received court approval for its bankruptcy exit plan, a plaintiffs’ law firm said on Saturday, clearing the way for a $1.6 billion sale of Takata assets and providing compensation for those injured by the company’s deadly air bags.
