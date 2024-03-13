Former President Trump’s bond money — which totaled just under $100 million dollars — was accepted by a federal judge ahead of his appeal.

Trump posted the $92 million bond last week following a ruling that found him liable in his New York defamation case in January of this year.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan approved the bond on Tuesday, which will now serve as a guarantee that the former president will pay out if his appeal does not overturn the verdict.

TRUMP POS

[Read Full story at source]