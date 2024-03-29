A federal judge on Friday agreed to block New Jersey’s unique primary ballot design, which has been widely criticized as boosting the prospects of party-backed candidates. The judge acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the order and said the “integrity of the democratic practice” was at stake.
The ruling shakes a foundational component of New Jersey’s primary election ballots, which in most of the state’s counties are designed by grouping the candidates with party suppo
