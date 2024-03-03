A Texas judge temporarily blocked state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, from requiring an LGBTQ+ advocacy group to provide information about transgender children receiving gender transition treatment.
The ruling on Friday came a day after PFLAG National challenged Paxton’s office in court to prevent it from collecting the information.
Travis County District Court Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel said providing the information would harm PFLAG and its members in several
