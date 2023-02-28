WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Judge Consulting and Copley Consulting Group (a Judge Consulting Company) are excited to announce they are now a certified HubSpot Partner. HubSpot is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform known for helping companies work with partner experts to grow their business through inbound software, services, and support. The HubSpot Solutions Partner Program is a network of experts that offer CRM and IT services.

As a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner, Judge Consulting and Copley Consulting can provide consulting on business and technology strategy and technology implementation that handles CRM, systems integrations, or IT services.

“This partnership enables us to offer a broader solution to our customers,” said John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “We can now help clients integrate HubSpot with existing business platforms, applications, and software. We can also set up custom reporting within a HubSpot system and integrate HubSpot with existing data warehouses to keep data consistent. All of this helps our clients drive better outcomes and improve the relationship between their sales and marketing teams.”

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is the consulting division of The Judge Group, an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. Serving over 60 of the Fortune 100 through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, Judge Consulting helps its clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About Copley Consulting Group: Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting Company, is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Copley is a recognized leader in the strategy and implementation of ERP and business intelligence solutions in the United States. They pair small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors with the foremost experts in software development and project management for the modernization and growth of organizations.

