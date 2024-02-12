WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third consecutive year, Judge Consulting, a division of The Judge Group, has earned a place on the Managed Service Provider (MSP 500) list in the Elite 150 category for 2024, as recognized by CRN, a distinguished reseller media company. This annual list acknowledges the top solution providers in North America, honoring their innovative strategies in delivering managed services that redefine the IT landscape.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase companies that play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. To qualify for the Elite 150 category, organizations must showcase a comprehensive managed service portfolio, encompassing both on-premises and off-premises capabilities, tailored to meet the needs of mid-market and enterprise customers.

Judge Consulting provides a diverse and comprehensive array of expert skillsets, facilitating seamless integration into various business environments. As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), Judge Consulting collaborates closely with organizations to not only curtail costs but also enhance operational efficiency, eliminating the need for internal IT staff overhead. This enables organizations to focus on their core business strategies while entrusting the intricacies of IT management to Judge.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

“We are thrilled to be included in this distinguished list of Managed Service Providers acknowledged by CRN,” stated John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “Given the entirely customizable and scalable nature of our services, we have the flexibility to provide custom-tailored services that align with our client’s strategic goals. Being recognized on the Elite 150 list of MSP organizations in North America is indeed an honor and validates the hard work and customer-first approach our team takes with each client engagement.”

Judge Consulting, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About Judge Consulting:

Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge partners with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100. Through its deep technical understanding and industry influence, Judge Consulting helps its clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/

CONTACT

Ryan Miller

Director of Marketing

[email protected]