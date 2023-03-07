WAYNE, Pa., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Judge Consulting has been named to the Managed Service Provider (MSP 500) list in the Elite 150 category by CRN for a second consecutive year. CRN is a premier reseller media company. The annual MSP 500 list recognizes the leading solution providers in North America whose innovative approaches to providing managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel with ground-breaking solutions. The Elite 150 organizations must have an extensive managed service portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities for midmarket and enterprise customers.

Judge Consulting offers a comprehensive range of expert skillsets for easy integration into any business. As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), Judge Consulting teams work with organizations to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently without the overhead of traditional internal IT staff. With a managed service provider, companies can take a broader look at their spend during the uncertainty of the coming year.

“Our clients leverage Judge to manage various aspects of their IT department,” said John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “Since our services are fully customizable and scalable, it allows clients to pick and choose the services they need that will help expand their business. We are excited to be included on this impressive list of Managed Service Providers as recognized by CRN. It is an honor to be part of the Elite 150 list of consultants in North America.”

About Judge Consulting:

Judge Consulting, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

