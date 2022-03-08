Breaking News
Judge Consulting Recognized as a Leading Managed Service Provider in North America

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Judge Consulting name to CRN MSP500 List

Judge Consulting has been named to the Managed Service Provider (MSP500) list in the Elite 150 category for 2022 by CRN – a premier reseller media company.
WAYNE, Pa., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Judge Consulting has been named to the Managed Service Provider (MSP500) list in the Elite 150 category for 2022 by CRN – a premier reseller media company. The annual MSP 500 list recognizes the leading solution providers in North America whose innovative approaches to providing managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel with ground-breaking solutions. The Elite 150 organizations must have an extensive managed service portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities for midmarket and enterprise customers.

Judge Consulting offers a broad range of expert skillsets for easy integration into any business. As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), Judge Consulting collaborates with companies to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently without the overhead of traditional internal IT staff.

“Our services are fully selectable, customizable, and scalable which allows our clients to pick and choose the services they need that will help grow their business. We offer all managed IT services including management consulting, custom development, infrastructure services, helpdesk, PMO services, cloud implementations, network solutions, and much more. Our clients leverage us to manage various aspects of their IT footprint,” stated John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “We are excited to be part of this prestigious list of Managed Service Providers as recognized by CRN. It is an honor to be a part of the Elite 150 list of consultants in North America.”

Judge Consulting, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About Judge Consulting:
Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group.

The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

Judge Consulting was previously named CFO Tech Outlook’s Top Digital Transformation Consulting Companies.

CONTACT
Ryan Miller
Marketing Director
(610) 667-7700
rmiller@judge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53206c06-6c71-410f-bac7-91f2026d6ba0

