At the close of the 15th day of the trial of N.Y. v. Trump, Judge Juan Merchan directed New York prosecutors to instruct Michael Cohen to stop making comments about the case and former President Trump but did not impose a gag order.

Merchan imposed a gag order on the former president that prevents him from speaking about the witnesses, the jury and any prosecutors other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Cohen, his ex-lawyer, is expected to take the witness stand Monday.

[Read Full story at source]