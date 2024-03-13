A Fulton County judge has quashed six counts in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.
Judge Scott McAfee said in an order Wednesday that the state failed to allege sufficient detail for six counts of “solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.”
“The Court’s concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants — in fact it has alleged an abundance. Ho
