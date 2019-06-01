Judge finds Navy SEAL’s fair trial rights violated in war crimes case

The military judge presiding over the court-martial of a U.S. Navy SEAL charged with war crimes said on Friday prosecutors who electronically tracked email communications of defense lawyers without a warrant violated the accused’s right to a fair trial.
