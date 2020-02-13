A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc’s request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China reports big rise in coronavirus deaths, WHO sees no ‘tip of iceberg’ - February 13, 2020
- Judge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft’s Pentagon contract work - February 13, 2020
- U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, dealing with North Korea - February 13, 2020