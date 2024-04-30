A federal judge laced into an ex-National Security Agency worker who admitted to attempting to sell classified secrets to Russia, sentencing the “treasonous” former U.S. intelligence employee to 21 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore said he could have put Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 32, behind bars for even longer, calling the 262-month sentence “mercy” for what he saw as a calculated action to take the job at the NSA in order to be able to sell nati
