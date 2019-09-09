A federal judge on Monday ordered Facebook Inc to face most of a nationwide lawsuit seeking damages for letting third parties such as Cambridge Analytica access users’ private data, calling the social media company’s views on privacy “so wrong.”
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Judge lets Facebook privacy class action proceed, calls company’s views ‘so wrong’ - September 9, 2019
- Election is the only way to break Brexit deadlock, says UK’s Johnson - September 9, 2019
- U.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus - September 9, 2019